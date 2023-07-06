International Kissing Day 2023 Wishes: Messages, Quotes & Images for Status

International Kissing Day is observed every year on 6 July. The day is celebrated as an unofficial holiday across many countries of the world. International Kissing Day is dedicated to the act of kissing, which is often associated with the the feelings of love, affection, and passion.

International Kissing Day is also known as World Kissing Day and is different from the Kiss Day, which is celebrated in Valentine's week in the month of February.

The exact history of International Kissing Day is unknown. However, some believe that the first-ever Kissing Day was established in the United Kingdom (UK) as a mark of love and affection.

On the occasion of International Kissing Day 2023, we have curated some wishes, quotes, images, and messages for you to share with your loved ones or keep them as social media status.