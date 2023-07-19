No Rule Change, Indian Men’s & Women’s Football Teams To Miss Out on Asian Games

Asian Games 2023: Indian football teams will not travel to China.
(Photo: Twitter/IndianFootball)
In the latest statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), it has been confirmed that the federation will only be sending those teams to this year's Asian Games, who are a part of the top eight in continental rankings. As per this development, both the Indian men’s and women’s football teams are now set to miss out on the trip to China.
Notably, it was previously announced that in the case of team sports, only those teams will be sent to Hangzhou who have an Asian ranking of eight or below. The Indian men’s football team, who recently won the SAFF Championship by beating formidable teams like Kuwait and Lebanon, however, have an Asian ranking of 18, whilst the women’s team’s ranking is 11.
Yet, on 19 July, it was allowed that the IOA will work according to the initial plans. “As we gear up for the highly anticipated event, scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China the IOA reaffirms its commitment to promoting excellence in sports by strictly adhering to the selection criteria formulated by the Government of India vide their letter dated 10th July 2023. The adherence to these norms aims to foster a culture of transparency, meritocracy, and excellence in the Indian sports ecosystem,” the statement from IOA read.
Mentioning the rationale behind the decision, IOA stated that only sending teams with a top eight ranking will ensure that the teams with a proven record of excellence in their sport will get the opportunity to represent India.
“In team events, the focus will be on selecting sports that have achieved a top 8 ranking in Asia in the last one year preceding the Asian Games. This approach will guarantee that team sports with a proven track record of excellence and competitiveness in the region get the opportunity to represent India,” the statement from IOC added.
PT Usha, President of IOA and an 11-time Asian Games medallist, commented "We believe in nurturing a culture of excellence and fair play in Indian sports. The Asian Games provide a fantastic opportunity for our athletes to compete on a grand stage and make the nation proud. By aligning our selection criteria with the Government of India's guidelines, we aim to showcase a contingent that embodies the true spirit of sportsmanship and dedication.”
