No Rule Change, Indian Men’s & Women’s Football Teams To Miss Out on Asian Games

In the latest statement issued by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), it has been confirmed that the federation will only be sending those teams to this year's Asian Games, who are a part of the top eight in continental rankings. As per this development, both the Indian men’s and women’s football teams are now set to miss out on the trip to China.

Notably, it was previously announced that in the case of team sports, only those teams will be sent to Hangzhou who have an Asian ranking of eight or below. The Indian men’s football team, who recently won the SAFF Championship by beating formidable teams like Kuwait and Lebanon, however, have an Asian ranking of 18, whilst the women’s team’s ranking is 11.