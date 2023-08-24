Women's Equality Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and More

Women's Equality Day is celebrated every year on 26 August in the United States. The day is observed to commemorate and honour the adoption of the 19th Amendment in the US Constitution that supports the rights of women, and forbids the discrimination to vote on the basis of gender.

On the occasion of Women's Equality Day, many events and programmes are held across the United States to create awareness about the rights and equality of women.

Gender equality is important for the progress of any nation. Women should not be deprived of their basic rights, be it the right to vote. While several achievements have been acquired in the field of women equality, there is still much more to do.

Celebrating the Women Equality Day is a reminder about the advancements that have been made in gender equality. It also highlights the challenges faced by women in different aspects of life, including workplace, education, politics, and many more.