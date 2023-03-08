Women's Day 2023: 25 International Women's Day Quotes for WhatsApp & Facebook
Here is the list of 25 best quotes on International Women's Day 2023.
Check out the 25 best International Women's Day Quotes that you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp.
Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about the gender inequality, gender bias and discrimination, sexual abuse among women, exploitation of women at workplaces, reproductive issues faced by women, and several other women centric problems.
The International Women's Day is observed under a specific theme annually. This year, the theme of Women's Day 2023 is 'DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.'
Happy Women's Day 2023: 25 International Women's Day Quotes for Facebook & WhatsApp Status
On the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, we have curated some best 25 quotes for you that you can share with the important women in your life, and also share them as Facebook and WhatsApp status to create awareness.
"You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman."
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
"I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning."
Amy Poehler
"When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them."
Meghan Markle
"A strong woman understands that the gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts."