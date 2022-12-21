Winter Solstice 2022: Date, Time, & Significance of Shortest Day of the Year?

Winter Solstice 2022: Date, Time, and Significance.
(Photo: iStock)
Winter Solstice 2022 Date in India: This year Winter Solstice will be observed on Thursday, 22 December in India. Winter Solstice or Hibernal Solstice is the shortest day or longest night of the year. The day has been celebrated by people over decades. Usually in winters, the days are shorter and nights are longer. After winter Solstice, the days start getting a little longer again. Some people believe that it is the rebirth of sun.
Winter Solstice is caused due to the moving away of one of the Earth's poles tilt far away from the Sun.
The northern hemisphere is distant from the Sun on the December Solstice whereas the southern hemisphere begins its astronomical summer at this time.
Let us read about the date, time, and significance of Winter Solstice 2022.
Winter Solstice 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, 22 December 2022. This year the timing of the Solstice will be 3:18 IST in New Delhi, India.
The significance of Winter Solstice is the beginning of lengthening of days and shortening of nights. Winter Solstice is marked as the longest night and shortest day of the year and is often considered as a new hope, beginning and light for people over the world.
Pagans and Wiccans celebrate Winter Solstice as one of the best times and holiday of the year. They believe that it is a time when Sun is at its peak with extreme energy and magic. According to Pagans, Winter Solstice is the end of darkness and rebirth of Sun and light.
Christians also consider Winter Solstice as an important event. For them it is the commencement of Christi's Ministry on Earth. Since Winter Solstice falls around Christmas, therefore it holds a great significance in Christianity.