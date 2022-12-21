Winter Solstice 2022: Date, Time, & Significance of Shortest Day of the Year?

Winter Solstice 2022 Date in India: This year Winter Solstice will be observed on Thursday, 22 December in India. Winter Solstice or Hibernal Solstice is the shortest day or longest night of the year. The day has been celebrated by people over decades. Usually in winters, the days are shorter and nights are longer. After winter Solstice, the days start getting a little longer again. Some people believe that it is the rebirth of sun.

Winter Solstice is caused due to the moving away of one of the Earth's poles tilt far away from the Sun.

The northern hemisphere is distant from the Sun on the December Solstice whereas the southern hemisphere begins its astronomical summer at this time.

Let us read about the date, time, and significance of Winter Solstice 2022.