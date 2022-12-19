Goa Liberation Day 2022: Quotes, History, and Significance
Know about the history, significance, and the journey of Goa becoming a state on Goa Liberation Day 2022
Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on 19 December every year as a reminder that the state of Goa got its freedom from the Portuguese after a long time and it remained under the control for 450 years. Goa received its freedom after the entire country was already freed from British rule.
It was on 19 December 1961 that Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule.
It is an important day for the people of Goa and the entire country as it was after the freedom that Goa attained its statehood. We have put together the details about the history of Goa Liberation day along with a few quotes and important details.
Goa Liberation Day 2022: Quotes
“Liberty, when it begins to take root, is a plant of rapid growth.”- George Washington
“Life without liberty is like a body without spirit.”- Kahlil Gibran
“Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity.”- Herbert Hoover
“We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it.”- William Faulkner
“Those who do not move, do not notice their chains.”- Rosa Luxemburg
“Freedom of speech is unnecessary if the people to whom it is granted do not think for themselves.”- Mokokoma Mokhonoana
Goa Liberation Day 2022: History
Goa had been under Portuguese rule for 450 years and it was in the year 1947 that India attained freedom but the Portuguese began colonizing some parts of India and soon had control over Goa and other Indian territories. This was even after India gained independence from the British.
Goa Liberation day celebrated the occasion when the state finally got freedom from Portuguese hegemony. After being liberated from Portuguese rule, Goa received statehood from the government in 1987.
Goa Liberation Day 2022: Significance
Before Goa attained its statehood, there was confusion and discussion if Goa should be merged with Maharashtra. However, the issue was settled by a plebiscite as the majority of people living in Goa opposed the merger. Goa remained a Union Territory till 1987, it became India’s 25th state afterward.
The state celebrates Goa Liberation Day full of zest and enthusiasm and organizes multiple events as well. The celebration includes a torch procession that proceeds through three different locations and ends at Panaji’s Azad Maidan. The participants march with the aim to pay homage to the freedom fighters. The celebration includes cultural events like Sugam Sangeet making the occasion even more special.
