Goa Liberation Day 2022: Quotes, History, and Significance

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on 19 December every year as a reminder that the state of Goa got its freedom from the Portuguese after a long time and it remained under the control for 450 years. Goa received its freedom after the entire country was already freed from British rule.

It was on 19 December 1961 that Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule.

It is an important day for the people of Goa and the entire country as it was after the freedom that Goa attained its statehood. We have put together the details about the history of Goa Liberation day along with a few quotes and important details.