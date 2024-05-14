Sita Navami 2024: Date, Tithi, Story, Significance, Rituals & Celebration

One of the most important aspects of Sita Navami is the celebration of the life of Goddess Sita. She was born in Pushya Nakshatra of the Chaitra month and is known as Sita Nakshatra. The history of Sita Navami dates back to ancient times. According to the mythology, King Janak of Mithila was cultivating the field when he found a baby girl inside a container. He took that girl with him, named her Janaki, and raised her as his daughter.

The story of Sita Navami continues as King Janak organizes a swayamvar for her. According to the mythology, when the swayamvar was organized, the condition was that whichever king could lift and string the bow of Lord Shiva would be married to Lady Sita. This event led to the famous 'bounty of the Shivlock' as Lord Rama succeeded in lifting the bow of Lord Shiva and became the perfect man to marry Lady Sita.