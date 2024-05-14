Sita Navami 2024: Date, Tithi, Story, Significance, Rituals & Celebration

Know everything about Sita Navami 2024
(Image: iStock)
Sita Navami 2024: Sita Navami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Goddess Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. It is celebrated on the Sukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar. The festival has a long history and deep spiritual significance for a variety of reasons.
Sita Navami serves as a reminder of the divine qualities and virtues associated with Goddess Sita. Her unwavering love and support for Lord Rama during challenging times continue to inspire devotees to remain steadfast in their duties and relationships. The celebration of Sita Navami reaffirms the importance of familial bonds, marital harmony, and devotion to higher ideals, making it a significant occasion for spiritual reflection and personal growth. Let's know about the date, timings, significance, rituals and Puja Vidhi of Sita Navami 2024.
One of the most important aspects of Sita Navami is the celebration of the life of Goddess Sita. She was born in Pushya Nakshatra of the Chaitra month and is known as Sita Nakshatra. The history of Sita Navami dates back to ancient times. According to the mythology, King Janak of Mithila was cultivating the field when he found a baby girl inside a container. He took that girl with him, named her Janaki, and raised her as his daughter.
The story of Sita Navami continues as King Janak organizes a swayamvar for her. According to the mythology, when the swayamvar was organized, the condition was that whichever king could lift and string the bow of Lord Shiva would be married to Lady Sita. This event led to the famous 'bounty of the Shivlock' as Lord Rama succeeded in lifting the bow of Lord Shiva and became the perfect man to marry Lady Sita.
Sita Navami is a time to reflect on the values of fidelity, love, and equality that were embodied by Lady Sita. It is also a time to pray for good health, wealth, and happiness. The festival is celebrated with a variety of rituals and flowers are also offered to the idols of Lord Ram, Lady Sita, Hanuman, and Lakshman.
One of the most important things to remember about Sita Navami is the celebration of the life of Lady Sita and her role as a symbol of devotion, sacrifice, and righteousness. The festival also has a special place in the hearts of the Hindu community as it is a time to pay tribute to the great life of Goddess Sita.
This year, Sita Navami falls on 16 May, Thurday.
The Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat begins at 11:04 am and ends at 01:34 pm.
The Navami tithi begins at 06:22 am on 16 May and ends at 08:48 am on 17 May.
Rituals and Puja Vidhi of Sita Navami:
Wake up early in the morning and take a shower.
Clean the temple and sprinkle (sudhhi) Ganga Jal.
Place the idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Hanuman and Lakshman on a clean cloth and offer fresh flower Garlands to them.
Offer fresh flowers and decorate the Worship place.
Offer 16 sringaar to Sita Mata.
Offer Pooja Samagri and start performing Aarti by lighting the ghee lamp.
After the pooja, offer fruits, sweets and satvik food to the Gods.
In the end, distribute the prasad and pray to God for a happy and peaceful life.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)