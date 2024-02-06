Valentine's Week 2024 List: Rose Day to Propose Day; Check All 7 Days of Love

4. Teddy Day: The fourth day of Valentine's Week is Teddy Day. Soft toys and plushies are often associated with joy and happiness. Therefore, on Teddy Day, couples surprise each other by gifting cute teddy bears.

5. Promise Day: It is the fifth day of Valentine's Week. On this day, couples express their intense feelings towards each other by making cute promises. Some people promise to help each other through thick and thin while others promise to love each other throughout the lives.

6. Hug Day: The sixth day of Valentine's Week is Hug Day. On this day, people hug their loved ones to show their love, care, and affection for each other. Hugs are considered as magic when words fail to express one's intense emotions. Therefore, on Hug Day, people in love hug each other in a gesture of love.

7. Kiss Day: The day before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. On this day, couples kiss each other to show their love and affection.

Valentine's Day: Valentine's Week ends with Valentine's Day that is celebrated on 14 February every year. Some people go out on dates while others attend parties. On Valentine's Day, there is love in the air, and red or pink colours are seen everywhere.

Enjoy Valentine's Week 2024 with your special one!!!!