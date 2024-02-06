Valentine's Week 2024 List: Rose Day to Propose Day; Check All 7 Days of Love

Valentine's Week 2024 List: Rose Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, Propose Day, Teddy Day, and More.
Valentine's Week or the Week of Love is just around the corner. The Valentine's Week is celebrated with great enthusiasm by couples. People often make these seven days of love special by exchanging gifts, surprise, and spending quality time with their loved ones.
Valentine's Week starts on 7 February with Rose Day and ends on 14 February with Valentine's Day. The other days in Valentine's Week are Propose Day (8 February), Chocolate Day (9 February), Teddy Day (10 February), Promise Day (11 February), Hug Day (12 February), and Kiss Day (13 February).
Check out all the seven days of Valentine's Week 2024 below, along with their dates and significance.
The following are the seven days of love that are observed in Valentine's Week.
1. Rose Day (7 February): It is the first day of Valentine's Week and is observed on 7 February every year. On this day, couples exchange roses and bouquets to express their love. Red roses are gifted by lovers to each other as a token of their love.
2. Propose Day (8 February): The second day of Valentine's Week is Propose Day, and it falls on 8 February every year. On this day, people who have secret feelings for anyone confess their love to them. Also, couples can propose each other for marriage.
3. Chocolate Day (9 February): The third day of Valentine's Week is Chocolate Day. On this day, couples exchange delicious chocolates as an expression of their love and warmth. If your loved one is a choco-holic, then this is the best day to make them feel special.
4. Teddy Day: The fourth day of Valentine's Week is Teddy Day. Soft toys and plushies are often associated with joy and happiness. Therefore, on Teddy Day, couples surprise each other by gifting cute teddy bears.
5. Promise Day: It is the fifth day of Valentine's Week. On this day, couples express their intense feelings towards each other by making cute promises. Some people promise to help each other through thick and thin while others promise to love each other throughout the lives.
6. Hug Day: The sixth day of Valentine's Week is Hug Day. On this day, people hug their loved ones to show their love, care, and affection for each other. Hugs are considered as magic when words fail to express one's intense emotions. Therefore, on Hug Day, people in love hug each other in a gesture of love.
7. Kiss Day: The day before Valentine's Day is celebrated as Kiss Day. On this day, couples kiss each other to show their love and affection.
Valentine's Day: Valentine's Week ends with Valentine's Day that is celebrated on 14 February every year. Some people go out on dates while others attend parties. On Valentine's Day, there is love in the air, and red or pink colours are seen everywhere.
Enjoy Valentine's Week 2024 with your special one!!!!
