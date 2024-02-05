Surajkund Mela 2024: Dates, Tickets, Venue, Theme State, & Timings

Surajkund Mela is a unique International craft festival, which provides a platform for artists across the globe to showcase their culture and talent. The mela is hosted annually by the Haryana Tourism Department in Surajkund, the mela has many offbeat attractions for tourists of every age. Over 20 countries from South Asia, Africa, and Europe actively participate in making this fair a huge success.

Surajkund, meaning 'Lake of the Sun', is an ancient reservoir that was built by King Suraj Pal of the Tomar dynasty in the 10th century. Faridabad in Haryana, saw no tourism until it began hosting the 'Surajkund International Craft Mela'.

Set idyllically amidst Lakkarpur and Baharpur village lays the picturesque Surajkund village near Faridabad. A dash of color, the tempo of the music, and flawless craftsmanship aptly capture the essence of this beguiling fair. The mela is celebrated no less than any festival and the core motive behind it is to promote the talent and culture of local artisans in our country. In today's world where machines are replacing humans faster than before, this little initiative by the Haryana government nurtures rural craftsmanship and boosts the export of local handlooms.