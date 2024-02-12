Valentine's Day 2024: Fun & Unique Ways To Celebrate the Day With Your Girl Gang

1. Galantine's brunch

You can start the special day with your girls by indulging in a huge spread of awesome brunch. If you are hosting a Galantine's Day party, make sure you are doing it right. Make sure you have a breakfast menu of waffles, mimosas, pancakes, smoothies, eggs, and more. You can celebrate your friendship as you gobble up your favorite dishes, as nothing brings friends together like digging good food.

2. Binge watch movies or show

On this special occasion, you can have a chick-flick marathon with your girls and have a fun-filled day staying in. You can also pay tribute to this day and watch Parks and Recreation’s Galantine's Day episode that in the first place started this phenomenon. You can also get some popcorn and cold drinks to celebrate your friendship with your girls.

3. Go shopping

There is nothing as fun as going shopping with your girls. But if you are a lazy bunch, you can also shop online and help each other pick lipsticks, highlighters, nail colors, and more. Among many Galantine's Day activities, this one works best for most groups of girls and it is for sure that you would have fun doing it.

4. Game night

This Valentine’s get into the competitive spirit for a super-fun game night with your gals. You have many options like The Settlers of Catan, Cards Against Humanity, Monopoly, and many more, the possibilities for play are endless. You can also have a Wordle challenge.