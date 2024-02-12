Valentine's Day 2024: Fun & Unique Ways To Celebrate the Day With Your Girl Gang

Happy Galantine's Day
(Image: iStock)
On this February 13th, go grab your closest gal pals and prepare to shower each other with the love, adoration, chocolates, and flowers each of you deserves. Women have always felt the pressure to have a romantic someone by their side since the dawn of time, be it at a Christmas dinner, Easter brunch, or simply a family get-together. Valentine’s Day can be an incredibly daunting time of year because of stereotypes and expectations. Well, the good news is that girls no longer need a partner to feel special this Valentine’s Day season.
The Galantine's Day meaning is about honoring your love for the soul sisters in your life, and it can be as simple as sending a sincere note or getting together for dinner. Or, you can go all out and host a Galantine's Day party to celebrate and strengthen your female bonds.
1. Galantine's brunch
You can start the special day with your girls by indulging in a huge spread of awesome brunch. If you are hosting a Galantine's Day party, make sure you are doing it right. Make sure you have a breakfast menu of waffles, mimosas, pancakes, smoothies, eggs, and more. You can celebrate your friendship as you gobble up your favorite dishes, as nothing brings friends together like digging good food.
2. Binge watch movies or show
On this special occasion, you can have a chick-flick marathon with your girls and have a fun-filled day staying in. You can also pay tribute to this day and watch Parks and Recreation’s Galantine's Day episode that in the first place started this phenomenon. You can also get some popcorn and cold drinks to celebrate your friendship with your girls.
3. Go shopping
There is nothing as fun as going shopping with your girls. But if you are a lazy bunch, you can also shop online and help each other pick lipsticks, highlighters, nail colors, and more. Among many Galantine's Day activities, this one works best for most groups of girls and it is for sure that you would have fun doing it.
4. Game night
This Valentine’s get into the competitive spirit for a super-fun game night with your gals. You have many options like The Settlers of Catan, Cards Against Humanity, Monopoly, and many more, the possibilities for play are endless. You can also have a Wordle challenge.
5. Take a cooking class
The perfect Galantine's Day party idea for the food-loving gals is to take a cooking class together. There are many cooking classes with the best chefs. After doing some research on cooking classes near you, all that is left to do for you is to book a class. There are also online cooking classes if you’d rather gather your girls at home but still learn to cook from an expert chef.
6. Paint pottery together
You can make your Galantine's Day a nostalgic one with a pottery painting session. It will prove to be a relaxing pastime and the perfect opportunity to let your creative juices flow. You can either buy the materials yourself or head over to a local shop that offers this craft. In addition, depending on the places, they may offer wine or beer for you to sip while you paint.
7. Dance party
You can invite your friends over for a night of dancing, and make a playlist with classics that everyone will have fun singing along to. You can also add some on-theme cocktails, and that's how you've got yourself a party. If you and your gals are feeling extra rowdy and vocal, you could also go out to a karaoke bar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)