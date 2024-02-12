Happy Kiss Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages & Quotes on This Day of Valentine Week

Happy Kiss Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images on 7th Day of Valentine's Week.
Kiss Day is celebrated every year on 13 February. It is the seventh day of Valentine's Week and falls a day before Valentine Day. The Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day on 7 February. The other days of this week of love are Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day.
Couples commemorate their love by giving each other kisses on Kiss Day, frequently as a show of passion, love, and affection. It's a day set aside to show your lover how much you love and appreciate them before Valentine's Day.
To make this Kiss Day 2024 special, we have curated some wishes, messages, quotes, and images for you to share.
Here is the list of Happy Kiss Day 2024 wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share as Facebook and WhatsApp status.
Happy Kiss Day my love, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me.
You are the most important person in my life and I would never want to lose you. Happy Kiss Day 2024.
In this week of love, I want to spend each day with you to make this a memorable one. Happy Kiss Day 2024.
You may be far away from me this Kiss Day but I just want to tell you that you are close to my heart. Greetings of Kiss Day 2024.
You are the sunshine and happiness of my life. I can stop myself from kissing you because you are the sweetest person in my life. Happy Kiss Day Love.
Since our first kiss of love till date, you have been no less than a miracle to me. Happy Kiss Day 2024.
They say magic is not a thing but my dear love your presence in my life is no less than a magic. Happy Kiss Day!!
Your kiss makes me happier in this world. Please stay always the way you are. Happy Kiss Day My Sweetheart.
A kiss is the best part of being in a relationship. It makes you feel complete and full of love. Greetings of Kiss Day.
Whenever I feel low, your kiss makes me happy. So, don't ever stop kissing me . Happy Kiss Day 2024.
I this world of love, your kiss is everything I ever want. Happy Kiss Day My Darling Wife!!!
You are the best husband in this world and nothing can ever change my love for you. Happy Kiss Day!!!!
When we locked our lips first time, the world paused and the only thing I could hear was your throbbing heart. Happy Kiss Day 2024
I never say this often but your kiss makes me feel the most loved person in this world. Here's to many more kisses to come. Happy Kiss Day!!
Kiss me when I am annoyed with you because that is the only thing that I need desperately that time. Happy Kiss Day.
Kiss is the best form of love. It makes you feel wanted and adored. Happy Kiss Day Love!!
No one in this world can love you the way I do. Happy Kiss Day Lover!!!
Since the day we got married, your gentle kisses have become my drug. Keep showering those cute kisses on me everyday. Happy Kiss Day!!!
Nothing is as precious to me as your love and support. Today, on this Kiss Day, I wanna kiss you passionately. Happy Kiss Day 2024.
Kiss is the best form of communication. It says everything when you fall short of words. Happy Kiss Day 2024.
Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves. [Albert Einstein].
A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. [Ingrid Bergman].
Now a soft kiss - Aye, by that kiss, I vow an endless bliss. [John Keats].
How far away the stars seem, and how far is our first kiss, and ah, how old my heart. [William Butler Yeats].
Kiss me and you will see how important I am. [Sylvia Plath].
Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it. [Bernard Meltzer].
Hollywood is a place where they'll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul. [Marilyn Monroe].
I don't need a man. But I'm happier with one. I like to have someone I can touch and squeeze and kiss. But I don't fold up and die if I don't have a man around. [Cher].
I like kissable lips. A woman's lips must say, 'Come here and kiss me, Pops.' [Louis Armstrong].
A man's kiss is his signature. [Mae West].
You know these love letters mix with whisky, just don't light a match when you kiss me. [Jon Bon Jovi].
The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me? [Percy Bysshe Shelley].
Make me immortal with a kiss. [Christopher Marlowe].
A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear. [Edmond Rostand].
“It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world. [Tahereh Mafi].
I didn’t want to kiss you goodbye that was the trouble, I wanted to kiss you good night, and there’s a lot of difference. [Ernest Hemingway].
Where should one use perfume?” a young woman asked. Wherever one wants to be kissed.” [Coco Chanel].
Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you, Tomorrow I’ll miss you. [Paul McCartney].
Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away. [Sarah Kay].
It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine, it’s summertime! [Kenny Chesney].
A kiss on the beach when there is a full moon is the closest thing to heaven. [H. Jackson Brown Jr.].
Our only kiss was like an accident a beautiful gasoline rainbow. [Alice Sebold].
May I kiss you then? On this miserable paper? I might as well open the window and kiss the night air. [Franz Kafka].
A kiss may ruin a human life. [Oscar Wilde].
Then she was kissing him as she had never kissed him before…and it was blissful oblivion, better than firewhisky; she was the only real thing in the world. [ J.K. Rowling].
Teasing’s part of the fun that comes before kissing. [Lois Lowry].
Now a soft kiss – Aye, by that kiss, I vow an endless bliss. [John Keats].
You should be kissed and by someone who knows how. [Margaret Mitchell].
Then he kissed her. At his lips’ touch she blossomed for him like a flower and the incarnation was complete. [F. Scott Fitzgerald].
The first kiss can be as terrifying as the last. [Daina Chaviano].
