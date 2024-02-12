Happy Kiss Day 2024: 50+ Wishes, Messages & Quotes on This Day of Valentine Week

Kiss Day is celebrated every year on 13 February. It is the seventh day of Valentine's Week and falls a day before Valentine Day. The Valentine's Week starts with Rose Day on 7 February. The other days of this week of love are Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day.

Couples commemorate their love by giving each other kisses on Kiss Day, frequently as a show of passion, love, and affection. It's a day set aside to show your lover how much you love and appreciate them before Valentine's Day.

To make this Kiss Day 2024 special, we have curated some wishes, messages, quotes, and images for you to share as WhatsApp and Facebook status.