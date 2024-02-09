Valentine's Gifts For Him: What To Buy a Man For Valentine's?

Valentine's Gifts Ideas For Him
(Image: iStock)
As everyone is gearing up to celebrate Valentine's Day 2024, the feeling of love and joy has filled the air. While we celebrate Valentine's Day on 14 February, the events begin a week before the main date. Each day is special for all the lovers out there because they get a chance to express their feelings for their loved ones. They plan surprises and presents to make every day memorable.
Valentine's Day is not only celebrated by couples. You can also express your love for your friends, family, and close people who have always supported you through thick and thin. People try to take out time from their busy schedules for their partners and plan elaborate dates. You must also celebrate the event in your own way and make the day special. A small gesture is enough to make another person happy.
1. Smartphone camera lens kit
This is the perfect gift for any guy who is always snapping photos. Whether he is a real-deal photographer or just enjoys getting great photos outside, at games, or at concerts, he is going to be blown away by this.
2. Long-distance touch bracelet
Long-distance relationships can be hard, but the long-distance touch bracelets will make it a little easier. It will remind your partner in the ordinary moments that you're thinking of them often.
3. Drift car air freshener
Of course, he loves you, but he also loves his car. To help him keep his car smell great you can gift him with a beautiful Drift air freshener in an array of aromatic scents lasting 30 days.
4. Beard grooming kit
To upgrade his beard game you can gift him a grooming kit with conditioner, shampoo, oil, balm, a comb, a brush, and scissors for when he needs a trim.
5. Custom Spotify plaque
You can customize a Spotify plaque for your partner with a cute photo and song that is special to the two of you, it could be the song you danced to at your wedding. Plus, you can scan the pattern at the base, which opens the song on Spotify.
6. Prints of the 'Where We Met' map
Home is where the heart is, so get him a customized map that celebrates the place you two hold dear. Just choose the significant location, add your text, and mark the special spot with a heart. From the location where you first met to the venue of your wedding, this sweet memento will serve as a constant reminder of your love story.
7. Make homemade chocolate truffles
For a twist on a classic Valentine's Day gift, you can try a DIY kit with your other half, which comes packed with all the ingredients, baking supplies, and instructions to make dark chocolate truffles from scratch.
8. Jewelry
A piece of jewelry is a classic gift that you can offer your partner on Valentine's Day. You can choose from a wide range of jewelry items be it a bracelet, a chain, or a ring. A simple yet stylish statement piece of jewelry can be one of the most romantic Valentine's gifts for your partner.
9. A Classic Wrist Watch
A classic brown, black, or metallic watch can be a guy's best friend and best accessory. Nowadays, brands also help you customize the watches with a name, message, or credentials on the back of the dial so that the watch reminds your partner of you and keeps you close to them in a unique way.
10. Wireless speakers
This Valentine’s Day, give him the gift of impeccable sound with wireless speakers that’ll make his favourite movie action more dramatic and the big game feel more intense at home.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)