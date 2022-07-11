Wordle 388 Answer Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 July 2022

Read to know the Wordle 388 hints for 12 July 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Similar to the other days, Wordle has reset, offering a new word of the day for the players to attempt. Today the players have to gear up to solve Wordle 388 answer on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. The players who are acquainted with the nature of the game know that the words of the day are difficult to crack on most days. It is time to find out whether the Wordle answer for today is tough to solve or easy.
Since the Wordle puzzles are mostly difficult, the players look online for hints and clues that can help them to save the limited chances. The chances allow the regular players to get the score for the day without breaking the streak. The hints assist the players to guess the right letters that lead to the correct word of the day.
It is safe to assume that the Wordle 388 answer on Tuesday is a very easy one. We used this word almost all the time so the players will not take much time to crack the code.
Here are a few hints that can help the players to find the Wordle 388 word of the day today, 12 July 2022:
The Wordle answer for today begins with the letter N.
Wordle 388 word of the day today ends with the alphabet T.
The word today has one vowel and it is I.
The Wordle puzzle today has no repetitive letters but we are sure the hints will help you get the answer.
Wordle 388 answer today, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022, is NIGHT. It is quite easy to solve so we are certain most players must have got the correct word of the day without taking much time.
