Top Places To Visit in Maharashtra During Monsoon; Check the Complete List Here

Lonavala

Lonavala is a popular destination in Maharashtra during the rainy season. Lonavala's valleys, mist-covered hills, and waterfalls create a perfect setting for a monsoon retreat. This place becomes a paradise during the rainy season. The iconic Tiger Point and Bhushi Dam have beautiful views of the roaring waterfalls.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is another great place to visit during the monsoon season. It is known as the "Queen of Hill Stations", and the lush valleys, misty hills, and beautiful waterfalls that surround it make for a stunning scene. The famous Venna Lake in Mahabaleshwar is a popular place for boating and provides a tranquil retreat amid the misty surroundings.

Malshij Ghat

Malshij Ghat is a place of beauty and natural wonder during the monsoon season. Its dense forests, gushing waterfalls, and mist-covered mountains create a refreshing retreat for visitors. The area is home to a number of trails, which offer stunning views of the surrounding valleys and landscapes. The famous Harishchandragad Fort is a popular attraction in Malshij Ghat, providing panoramic views of the surrounding valleys.