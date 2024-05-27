Top Places To Visit in Maharashtra During Monsoon; Check the Complete List Here

Top places you should visit in Maharashtra during monsoon with friends and family.
Monsoon Getaways in Maharashtra: The rainy season in Maharashtra is a time for the state to come alive with its lush green valleys, mist-covered hills, and cascading waterfalls. Many places are worth a visit during this time, and the monsoon rains create a unique atmosphere that can be mesmerizing.
Know all the places in Maharashtra you can visit with friends and family during the monsoon season:
Lonavala
Lonavala is a popular destination in Maharashtra during the rainy season. Lonavala's valleys, mist-covered hills, and waterfalls create a perfect setting for a monsoon retreat. This place becomes a paradise during the rainy season. The iconic Tiger Point and Bhushi Dam have beautiful views of the roaring waterfalls.
Mahabaleshwar
Mahabaleshwar is another great place to visit during the monsoon season. It is known as the "Queen of Hill Stations", and the lush valleys, misty hills, and beautiful waterfalls that surround it make for a stunning scene. The famous Venna Lake in Mahabaleshwar is a popular place for boating and provides a tranquil retreat amid the misty surroundings.
Malshij Ghat
Malshij Ghat is a place of beauty and natural wonder during the monsoon season. Its dense forests, gushing waterfalls, and mist-covered mountains create a refreshing retreat for visitors. The area is home to a number of trails, which offer stunning views of the surrounding valleys and landscapes. The famous Harishchandragad Fort is a popular attraction in Malshij Ghat, providing panoramic views of the surrounding valleys.
Khandala
Khandala is a beautiful hill station located close to Lonavala. Its natural beauty and pleasant climate make it a popular destination during the monsoon season. Visitors can enjoy stunning panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and lush green landscapes. The cool and misty weather coupled with the sounds of raindrops create a serene ambience.
Amboli
Amboli is a quaint hill station that is often referred to as the "Cherrapunji of Maharashtra" due to its heavy rainfall. It is one of the most popular places to visit in Maharashtra during the monsoon, thanks to the dense forests, misty valleys, and vibrant flora that create a serene and captivating atmosphere.
Bhandardara
Bhandardara is a serene monsoon destination that is perfect for nature lovers. The region's lakes, picturesque landscapes, and soothing atmosphere create a tranquil retreat during the rainy season. The Wilson Dam, which is built across the Pravara River, offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and lakes. Randha Falls, who are cascading from a height of 170 feet, enthrals visitors with their majestic beauty.
Bhandardara is a perfect retreat for nature lovers, offering opportunities for boating, lakeside camping, and leisurely walks amid the tranquil surroundings. It's one of the most popular places to visit in Maharashtra during monsoon for those seeking solace and rejuvenation in the lap of nature.
