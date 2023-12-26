7 Must Visit Places For New Year Party In Delhi

1. Flavor Pirates- Without a boisterous poolside party filled with unlimited drinks, munchies, and music the New Year celebrations in Delhi and the National Capital Region(NCR) are incomplete. Flavour Pirates is the only place with all the above while also keeping up the high-energy vibe in you. The DJ will keep the night full of peppy music and exciting dance moves. The party will have anything and everything that makes it worth attending from drinks to food and everything in between.

2. Privee Shangri-La's Eros Hotel- The New Year Party at Privee Shangri-La's Eros Hotel will genuinely spoil your senses with its extravagant entertainment, delicious savories, and desserts paired with exquisite cocktails with many top performers and celebrity guests, headliners who promise to meet your wildest expectations to begin the New Year Celebration in Delhi with an entirely new spirit for a resolution for year-round happiness.

3. Kitty Su, The Lalit- The best New Year party in Delhi includes all the glamorous parts of an EDM Music Festival and an extravagant year-ending party for the corporate world. The New Year party will be held at the iconic Lalit Hotel, Connaught Place, with DJs, live acts, and three different stages along with live fireworks from the top of the hotel. To make it even more special, the best way to start the New Year celebration in Delhi would be by attending a high-octane EDM-powered party at Kitty Su, an experience you won’t ever forget.

4. 21 shots, Delhi- 21 Shots is a must-experience affair at New Year’s Eve Party in Delhi as it is known for its array of signature cocktails, imported liquor, fine wine, and a delicious selection of appetizers and main courses. It is sure to offer you much beyond your expectations. The packages provide a wide range of delights for a reasonable price, 21 Shots is the place to end a crazy year on a high note and begin the new one with newer spirits and pleasure.