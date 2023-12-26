7 Must Visit Places For New Year Party In Delhi

New Year Party Places In Delhi
(Image: iStock)
Raise your glass of Champagne, as we are getting closer to the New Year be ready to raise your glass of Champagne. If you've still not decided where you will go for partying with your friends on the New Year night, then the New Year Party in Delhi is the way to go. Over the past decade, the New Year’s Eve Party in Delhi has become essential to Delhi’s culture and has spread like wildfire. From fancy parties and grand hotel celebrations to lavish nightclub bashes, Delhi has always ensured that every New Year celebration gets bigger and better. For the best enjoyment of the New Year party in Delhi, hundreds of thousands of party-goers converge at the hotels, pubs, and clubs in Delhi and its suburban areas, including Gurgaon, Noida, and other adjoining sites.
There are ample avenues to explore and celebrate with a week-long series of thrilling parties, various musical performances, and New Year in Delhi countdown events with genuine zeal and excitement. You can go for a New Year party in Delhi with family and friends also because the New Year in Delhi is a grand celebration, and celebrating it with your loved ones is the best way to start new beginnings.
1. Flavor Pirates- Without a boisterous poolside party filled with unlimited drinks, munchies, and music the New Year celebrations in Delhi and the National Capital Region(NCR) are incomplete. Flavour Pirates is the only place with all the above while also keeping up the high-energy vibe in you. The DJ will keep the night full of peppy music and exciting dance moves. The party will have anything and everything that makes it worth attending from drinks to food and everything in between.
2. Privee Shangri-La's Eros Hotel- The New Year Party at Privee Shangri-La's Eros Hotel will genuinely spoil your senses with its extravagant entertainment, delicious savories, and desserts paired with exquisite cocktails with many top performers and celebrity guests, headliners who promise to meet your wildest expectations to begin the New Year Celebration in Delhi with an entirely new spirit for a resolution for year-round happiness.
3. Kitty Su, The Lalit- The best New Year party in Delhi includes all the glamorous parts of an EDM Music Festival and an extravagant year-ending party for the corporate world. The New Year party will be held at the iconic Lalit Hotel, Connaught Place, with DJs, live acts, and three different stages along with live fireworks from the top of the hotel. To make it even more special, the best way to start the New Year celebration in Delhi would be by attending a high-octane EDM-powered party at Kitty Su, an experience you won’t ever forget.
4. 21 shots, Delhi- 21 Shots is a must-experience affair at New Year’s Eve Party in Delhi as it is known for its array of signature cocktails, imported liquor, fine wine, and a delicious selection of appetizers and main courses. It is sure to offer you much beyond your expectations. The packages provide a wide range of delights for a reasonable price, 21 Shots is the place to end a crazy year on a high note and begin the new one with newer spirits and pleasure.
5. FLYP Cafe, Delhi- FLYP Cafe is offering a night this year like no one else does with the dazzling, appealing music, fantastic cooking options, and fun take over your senses on New Year’s Eve in Delhi. At the cafe, you will find yourself spoilt for choices with a wide array of wines, beers, cocktails, and much more from the popular beverages on the menu. To make your New Year party night even more special, FLYP Café will also let you choose from an exquisite selection of desserts. So, you have unlimited choices to explore from.
6. The Umrao- For a change from the usual festivities, the Umrao, Delhi is where you can have fun with your friends and family. It is set in the heart of Delhi. The Umrao is an architecturally stunning building boasting a beautiful main hall, spacious terrace, and sizable poolside area. Every aspect of The Umrao is worth exploring as it has been carefully designed to provide an unparalleled experience for the guests. From the décor to the food, everything is very appealing. Especially for the patrons who wish to enjoy their time elegantly, then gala dinners, stay packages, and theme parties are a special treat at The Umrao.
7. 38 barracks- 38 Barrack presents a New Year party in Delhi with a total twist. At this trendy cafe in buzzing Delhi, you will find everything to make that will make your New Year's night an unforgettable special experience of your life. You can enjoy the music while watching the fantastic tattoo artist, whose work is unbelievable and that has created quite a buzz in the city. A night full of fun, drinks, snacks, and other activities will be on the cards for you for the best New Year Party in Delhi.
