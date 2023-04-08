Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express to Start From 8 April: Fare & Timings

Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express ticket fare is stated here.
(Photo Credit: Nitin Lawate/IANS)
The Indian Railways is set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express train on 8 April for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The train will connect the IT city, Hyderabad, with Tirupati, as per the latest details. The semi-high-speed train is expected to cut travel time between the two cities with a distance of 660.77 km. One can travel the distance in 8 hours and 30 minutes. People are excited to know all the details about the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.
It is important to note that this is the second Vande Bharat train set to start from Telangana. It is also the second semi-high-speed train for the South Central Railway (SCR) zone. As per the latest details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. Interested people should know all the details about this train.
Here is everything you should know about the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express that will begin today, Saturday, 8 April. Keep reading to know the timings, fare, and other details.
According to the official details, the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express ticket prices will begin at Rs 1,150, including GST and Tatkal Surcharge. The exact fare structure will be announced by the Indian Railways later on.
The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will depart from Secunderabad at 6:00 am. It will reach Nalgonda at 7:19 am and Guntur at 9:45 am. The train is likely to reach Ongole at 11:09 am.
The Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad-Tirupati will arrive at Nellore at 12:29 pm and Tirupati at 14:30 pm. This is the complete schedule of the train.
To know more, it is essential to stay alert and wait for the inauguration to take place. More details will be available soon for interested passengers who want to travel via the Vande Bharat Express.
