IRCTC to Start ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ Tour Package From 31 March
The cost of this 12 nights and 13 days tour package is Rs 12,285 per person.
The Quint
Travel
Published:
IRCTC to Start ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ Tour Package from 31 March. | (Photo: iStock photo)
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to launch the “Dakshin Bharat Yatra” tour package. As per the official website, it is “one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour package, covering all the important tourist places in the country (sic).”
Package Details
Package Name - Dakshin Bharat Yatra
Travelling Mode - Train
Station/Departure Time - Gorakhpur - 00:05 hours
Class - SL
Departure Date-31 March 2021
Meal Plan - Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner
The cost of this 12 nights and 13 days tour package is Rs 12,285 per person.
The tour package takes you to some of the most beautiful destinations of Southern India. It covers Mallikarjuna, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Trivandrum, and Tirupati.
Passengers can board it at Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Belthara Road, Mau, Varanasi, Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jhansi.