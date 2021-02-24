IRCTC North East Tour Package to Start from 30 March
Tourists can board this train from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna.
The Quint
Travel
Published:
IRCTC’s package titled “North East Beauty” is scheduled to begin from 30 March 2021. Image used for representation. | Photo: www.majestictouristtrains.com
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a special tour package to North Eastern cities by a Deluxe Tourists train. Package titled “North East Beauty” is scheduled to begin from 30 March 2021.
The train departs from Delhi and makes a trip to New Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Kalimpong, and then back to Delhi.
Tickets for the tour can be booked at IRCTC’s website and tourists can board this train from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna. It will be 9-nights and 10-days long tour.
Cost (Per Person)
1st AC:
Adult on single occupancy: Rs 56,635
Adult on double occupancy: Rs 49,070
Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 49,070
2nd AC:
Adult on single occupancy: Rs 47,345
Adult on double occupancy: Rs 39,780
Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 39,780
The deluxe train will have a capacity of only 38 passengers in 2nd AC and 48 in 1st AC.
Luxury Train Facilities
The train has a library where one can sit and read
Individual reading lights on each berth
Locker facility available in every coach, in case you want to take extra care of your valuables.
A restaurant with modern kitchen for comfortable dining
Train will also have private security guards and CCTV cameras installed for security
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)