IndiGo Airline Begins Priority Boarding Facility to Avoid Long Queues

Passengers can avail IndiGo priority boarding facility at a cost of Rs 400 per passenger per flight
Airline company IndiGo on Wednesday, 11 August, announced that it has commenced priority boarding facility of its customers. The decision to allow priority check-in and boarding has been taken in order to avoid long queues and crowding at boarding gates in airports.
According to an official statement issued by IndiGo, passengers can avail priority boarding service on IndiGo's website, mobile app, via the call centre while booking their tickets, or add it later through the My Bookings portal at a cost of Rs 400 per passenger per flight.
"At IndiGo, we are always striving to enhance the travel experience for our customers. The priority boarding will not only help customers save time at boarding gates, but also ensure comfort for families and senior citizens. We are constantly working towards measures and services to strengthen air travel as the safest choice for travellers," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer IndiGo, as quoted by Mint.
The statement further clarified that this facility will be initially available on domestic flights connecting metro cities, and will be opened to entire domestic network in a phased manner, reported news agency PTI. Moreover, the service will be available to a limited number of passengers per flight on a first-come-first-serve basis.
