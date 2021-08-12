IndiGo Airline Begins Priority Boarding Facility to Avoid Long Queues

Airline company IndiGo on Wednesday, 11 August, announced that it has commenced priority boarding facility of its customers. The decision to allow priority check-in and boarding has been taken in order to avoid long queues and crowding at boarding gates in airports.

According to an official statement issued by IndiGo, passengers can avail priority boarding service on IndiGo's website, mobile app, via the call centre while booking their tickets, or add it later through the My Bookings portal at a cost of Rs 400 per passenger per flight.