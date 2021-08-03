UAE to Lift Ban on Transit Flights From India & Others, Relax Curbs on Travel

Taking to Twitter, the UAE's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said that passengers coming from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports, starting Thursday subject to being able to present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours ahead of their departure.

Final-destination approval will be required and special lounges will be allocated for these transit passengers.

Meanwhile, though travel restrictions to the UAE still continue for these nations, those with a valid residency permit who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the travel are exempted from these restrictions.

The NCMA also said that unvaccinated people working in certain categories in the country would be exempted from the restrictions, such as medical personnel as well as those working in the educational sector.