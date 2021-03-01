Indian Railways Resumes General Ticket Booking Through UTS App

South Eastern Railways on Monday, 1 March, reactivated the online general (unreserved) ticket booking facility through UTS on mobile app. This means passengers of South Eastern railway will not have to wait in a long queues in order to get an unreserved ticket.

The official notification reads, “To decongest ticket booking counters and to ensure smooth compliance of social distancing norms, facility to book unreserved tickets through UTS o­n MOBILE app is being reactivated by South Eastern Railways w.e.f. 01-03-2021.”