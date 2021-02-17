Indian Railways To Launch AC 3 Tier Economy Class Coach
New Ac 3 Tier economy class coach was rolled out for trials at RDSO in Lucknow.
The new coach will come with a enhanced passenger capacity of 83 berths. | (Photo : PTI)
The Indian Railways recently rolled out the most affordable AC 3-Tier economy class coach. The Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coach was developed by Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala, Punjab.
It was rolled out for trials at Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow.
- The new coach will come with an enhanced passenger capacity of 83 berths instead of 72.
- It will have economically designed, light weight modular berths
- Snack table facility will also be available for the side berths
- Berths will have an individual bottle holder and charging ports
- Increase headroom for middle and upper berths
- New designed ladders to climb to the upper and middle berths
- Each berth has luminescent berth numbers
- Each berth will get individual reading lights
- Coach will be secured by a fire alarm system
- It will have disabled-friendly wider doors and toilets
As per a report by Financial Express, Ravinder Gupta, General Manager of RCF said that by the end of February, RCH Kapurthala is planning to produce as many as 248 coaches.
The cost of the new coach is approximately 2.8 to 3 crore, which is a bit higher than a normal AC 3-Tier coach.
The aim of producing such coaches is to provide affordable AC 3-tier, luxury and personalised services to a majority of people.
