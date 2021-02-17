Indian Railways To Launch AC 3 Tier Economy Class Coach

As per a report by Financial Express, Ravinder Gupta, General Manager of RCF said that by the end of February, RCH Kapurthala is planning to produce as many as 248 coaches.

The cost of the new coach is approximately 2.8 to 3 crore, which is a bit higher than a normal AC 3-Tier coach.

The aim of producing such coaches is to provide affordable AC 3-tier, luxury and personalised services to a majority of people.