7 Countries Offering Visa-on-arrival to Indians in 2023

Most of the times you have a sudden urge to travel the world or you plan a trip with your friends and later realize that you need a visa to visit every part of the world and it is a challenging task to get one on time. But we have a good news for you- there are countries in the world that offer visa on arrival to the Indians and to be specific there are 52 countries around the world that offer Visa on arrival. Thus, now no wasting time in the queues, and none of those boring interviews.

First things first- we have a list of 7 countries that offer visa on arrival and they may have expensive flights but getting around is cheaper than flying. And it is better to have unforgettable experiences than save the money for something materialistic. Moreover, why should you not take a vacation to these places.