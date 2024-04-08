Total Solar Eclipse Time: When & Where To Watch Surya Grahan Online in India?

A total solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will take place in North America today on Monday, 8 April 2024. Many sky watchers are excited to witness this interesting astronomical phenomenon in which the moon will completely block the sun, thereby casting a shadow on Earth. The solar eclipse of April 2024 has been a topic of interest from quite a long time, however, people must remember that it won't be visible in India.

The Solar Eclipse of 8 April will be the first eclipse of the year 2024, and will be visible in different countries, including Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, Russia, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin Venezuela, United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Spain, The United States and Aruba, the Caribbean Netherlands, Colombia, Costa Rice, Cuba, Dominica, Greenland, Ireland, Iceland, Jamaica, Norway, Panama, Nicaragua, and more.