Solar Eclipse 2024 India: Date, Time, Sutak Timing & Visibility Of Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse 2024: A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Sun and Earth, producing a shadow on Earth that completely or partially covers Sun's light in some locations. This happens occasionally because Moon does not circle in the same plane as Sun and Earth. The moment when they align is known as eclipse season, which occurs twice a year.

When the Moon moves so far behind the Sun that the Earth is briefly completely illuminated by the Sun's light, this phenomenon is known as a total solar eclipse. In Hindu Vedic Astrology, it is called Khagras. This will be first solar eclipse of the year which is going to be a total solar eclipse.

We are going to experience a total solar eclipse on 8 April 2024 and the details for the same are mentioned below.