Top 10 Richest People In Asia In 2024: Mukesh Ambani At Top, Followed By Adani

1. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, India’s most valuable company by market value. Reliance diversifies into the refining, petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications industries. Ambani has consistently been ranked as India’s richest person by Forbes for the past ten years.

2. Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, diversifies his business into trading metals, textiles, and agro-products. He established Adani Exports in 1988, which is now known as Adani Enterprises. The company focuses on agriculture and power commodities.

3. Zhong Shanshan

Zhong Shanshan, the visionary behind Nongfu Spring, a leading bottled water company, is currently the third richest man in Asia and the wealthiest Chinese individual. Over the years, the company has become one of the largest beverage companies in China, offering a diverse range of products such as water, juice, and tea.

4. Prajogo Pangestu

Prajogo Pangestu, a prominent energy and petrochemical entrepreneur, is the wealthiest individual in Indonesia.

5. Colin Zheng Huang

Colin Zheng Huang is the founder and chairman of Pinduoduo, a Chinese e-commerce company. Huang founded Pinduoduo in 2015 and since then, the company has become one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China, focusing on social commerce and group buying.