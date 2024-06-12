Top 10 Richest People In Asia In 2024: Mukesh Ambani At Top, Followed By Adani

Mukesh Ambani Ranks 1 followed by Gautam Adani at 2nd
The dynamic landscape of wealth in Asia has consistently captured global attention, with an impressive array of individuals making their mark on the Forbes real-time list of billionaires. As of May 2024, Asia's richest person is Mukesh Ambani, with an astonishing net worth of $110.4 billion. The list of the richest Asians goes on to extend beyond borders. A significant number of people from Asia have been featured in the list of billionaires published by Forbes every year. Majority of billionaires comes from China followed by India and Hong Kong with representatives from other countries as well.
Have a look at the top 10 richest people In Asia below.
1. Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, India’s most valuable company by market value. Reliance diversifies into the refining, petrochemicals, retail, and telecommunications industries. Ambani has consistently been ranked as India’s richest person by Forbes for the past ten years.
2. Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, diversifies his business into trading metals, textiles, and agro-products. He established Adani Exports in 1988, which is now known as Adani Enterprises. The company focuses on agriculture and power commodities.
3. Zhong Shanshan
Zhong Shanshan, the visionary behind Nongfu Spring, a leading bottled water company, is currently the third richest man in Asia and the wealthiest Chinese individual. Over the years, the company has become one of the largest beverage companies in China, offering a diverse range of products such as water, juice, and tea.
4. Prajogo Pangestu
Prajogo Pangestu, a prominent energy and petrochemical entrepreneur, is the wealthiest individual in Indonesia.
5. Colin Zheng Huang
Colin Zheng Huang is the founder and chairman of Pinduoduo, a Chinese e-commerce company. Huang founded Pinduoduo in 2015 and since then, the company has become one of the largest e-commerce platforms in China, focusing on social commerce and group buying.
6. Zhang Yiming
Zhang Yiming is the founder and chairman of ByteDance, a Chinese technology company best known for creating the widely popular app TikTok. Zhang began his career in the technology industry and established ByteDance in 2012. The company focuses on social media, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence, with a massive user base of over 1 billion worldwide.
7. Ma Huateng
Ma Huateng also known as Pony Ma, is the founder and chairman of Tencent Holdings, a prominent Chinese technology company. He started his career in the technology industry and established Tencent in 1998. The company specializes in social media, e-commerce, and gaming.
8. Savitri Jindal
Om Prakash Jindal along with his wife Savitri Jindal, founded Jindal Steel and Power, an Indian steel and power company. After the passing of OP Jindal, the company expanded into various sectors, including power generation and real estate. Savitri Jindal is not only one of the wealthiest Asians but also the richest woman in India. She has continued her husband’s legacy of contributing to society and communities by supporting sectors such as education and healthcare.
9. Tadashi Yanai
Tadashi Yanai is the founder and chairman of Fast Retailing, a major Japanese retail company. Yanai began establishing Fast Retailing in 1963. The company focuses on fashion and lifestyle products. Fast Retailing’s portfolio includes brands such as Theory, Helmut Lang, J Brand, and GU.
10. Li Ka-shing
Li Ka-shing is the founder and chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings, two Hong Kong-based conglomerates. He founded CK Hutchison Holdings in 1950. The company has diversified into various sectors, such as real estate, energy, and telecommunications.
