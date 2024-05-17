Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024: List Of Indians Who Made It

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024: Forbes celebrates the people who have made it, and who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who drive change, transform business and make a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand currently reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 42 licensed local editions in 68 countries.
Forbes announced the ninth edition of its “30 Under 30 Asia” list, featuring 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region, all under the age of 30, who are leading the transformation of industries and finding innovative ways to navigate new business realities in the region.
The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2024 features 300 notable listees selected across 10 categories, which include:
The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink)
Entertainment & Sports
Finance & Venture Capital
Media, Marketing & Advertising
Retail & E-commerce
Enterprise Technology
Industry, Manufacturing & Energy
Healthcare & Science
Social Impact
Consumer Technology
Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Editor, said: “The world may be in flux but the entrepreneurs on the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list continue to find creative ways to navigate new business realities and transform their industries.”
“From using AI in various applications and contributing to sectors with rapid uptake like EVs, to providing energy and waste management solutions – their persistent efforts to contribute to a smarter (and greener) future are inspiring.”
The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2024 list features a diverse set of 30 Under 30 listees, with 21 countries and territories represented across the Asia-Pacific region. India had the most with 86 entries, followed by China and Japan 32 each, Singapore with 27 entries, Australia with 26 entries and Indonesia with 18 entries.
More than 4,000 candidates are evaluated by the Forbes Asia team and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including funding and/or revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential but are not limited to these factors only.
Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024; Full List Of Indians In Different Categories
The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink)- Ashita Singhal; Taha Ahmad; Raghav Babbar; Utkarsh Mithas; Jash Shah; Anand and Amrit Nahar
Entertainment & Sports- Pavithra Chari, a trained singer-composer; Indian rapper Arpan Kumar Chandel (King)
Finance & Venture Capital- Yeshu Agarwal; Aalesh Avlani (CWC); Aniket Damle; Yashvardhan Kanoi (Alter Global); Manish Maryada (Fello); Anuj Srivastava and Priyesh Srivastava (OnFinance AI); Seethalakshmy Narayanan
Media, Marketing & Advertising- Kavan Antani; Anushka Rathod; Sanket Jain, Simran Balar Jain, Ananya Rao, Ayush Wadhwa
Retail & Ecommerce- Kamakshi Agarwala; Parul Aggarwal; Siblings Khushboo, Kavya, Mehul, and Tushar Sethi; Vanshika Kaji; Tushar Khurana; Vaibhav Makhija; Riddhi and Sudiksha Jain; Shubhika and Suramya Jain; Kirti Goel, Aditya Agrawal, and Gaurav Garg; Aakriti Rawal
Enterprise Technology- Kunal Aggarwal; Gaurav Piyush, Mayank Varshney and Yash Sharma; Aditya Dadia, Mukul Anand, Archit Chauhan, Shaifali Jain and Sunny Garg, Aryan Sharma and Ayush Pathak, Aditi Sinha and Rishabh Jain, Harshit Mittal, Esha Manideep Dinne and Varun Vummadi
Industry, Manufacturing & Energy- Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora (Statiq); Avni Agrawal, Ankit Jain and Narayan Lal Gurjar (EF Polymer); Rahil Gupta (Hop Electric Mobility), Aayush Anand, Chirag Jain and Rama Krishna Mendu, Abhi Gawri and Ankit Alok Bagaria, Ankit Jaipuria, Pranav Manpuria
Healthcare & Science- Karan Ahuja; Aryan Chauhan; Anmol Arora and Vikram Patel; Shobhita Narain; Nikunj Malpani and Pratik Lodha; Ayush Pateria and Keshav Chouksey
Social Impact- Prachi Shevgaonkar; Sandeep Kumar; Shiv Kumar; Sanskriti Dawle, Dilip Ramesh, Saif Shaikh, Aman Srivastava, Yash Sharma
Consumer Technology- Kush Jain; Arth Chowdhary, Deyvant Bhardwaj and Oshi Kumari; Harshit Jain and Abhik Saha, George Francis, Pratyush Rai, Siddhartha Saxena and Sirsendu Sarkar, Gagandeep Reehal and Gursimran Kalra, Soumyadeep Mukherjee , Aayush Anand, Navajith Karkera and Jagath Biddappa, Vidya Madhavan and Abhinav Anurag, Rahul Varma
