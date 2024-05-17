Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024: List Of Indians Who Made It

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2024 features 300 notable listees selected across 10 categories, which include:

The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink)

Entertainment & Sports

Finance & Venture Capital

Media, Marketing & Advertising

Retail & E-commerce

Enterprise Technology

Industry, Manufacturing & Energy

Healthcare & Science

Social Impact

Consumer Technology

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Editor, said: “The world may be in flux but the entrepreneurs on the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list continue to find creative ways to navigate new business realities and transform their industries.”

“From using AI in various applications and contributing to sectors with rapid uptake like EVs, to providing energy and waste management solutions – their persistent efforts to contribute to a smarter (and greener) future are inspiring.”

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2024 list features a diverse set of 30 Under 30 listees, with 21 countries and territories represented across the Asia-Pacific region. India had the most with 86 entries, followed by China and Japan 32 each, Singapore with 27 entries, Australia with 26 entries and Indonesia with 18 entries.

More than 4,000 candidates are evaluated by the Forbes Asia team and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including funding and/or revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential but are not limited to these factors only.