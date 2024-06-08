2024 Daytime Emmys Winners List: 'General Hospital' Wins Top Awards

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192024 Daytime Emmys Winners List: 'General Hospital' Wins Top Awards

Dick Van Dyke made history with his 'Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series' win.
Published:

A still from General Hospital.

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A still from<em> General Hospital.</em></p></div>
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the first of the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday (7 June). The awards were hosted by Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier,

General Hospital took home the night’s top awards including ‘Outstanding Daytime Drama Series’, ‘Outstanding Writing Team’, and ‘Outstanding Directing Team’. Actor Dick Van Dyke also made history at 98 by becoming the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy.

Here’s the winner list:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

  • General HospitalWINNER

  • The Bay

  • The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Days of Our Lives

  • Neighbours

  • The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)WINNER

  • The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

  • Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

  • Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

  • The View (ABC)

Outstanding Culinary Series

  • Be My Guest with Ina Garten - WINNER

  • Family Dinner

  • Valerie’s Home Cooking

  • What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel

  • Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

  • Entertainment Tonight – WINNER

  • Extra

  • Access Hollywood

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

  • Live with Kelly and Mark, Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa– WINNER

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson

  • The View, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro

  • The Talk, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood

  • Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

  • Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated) - WINNER

  • Frank Caprio, Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

  • Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, Divorce Court (Syndicated)

  • Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

  • Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Outstanding Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actress

  • Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

  • Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives

  • Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital

  • Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital

  • Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Lead Performance In A Daytime Drama Series: Actor

  • Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful - WINNER

  • Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless

  • Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives

  • John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Performance In A Drama Series: Actress

  • Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless - WINNER

  • Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, The Young and the Restless

  • Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives

  • Emily O'Brien as Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Supporting Performance In A Drama Series: Actor

  • Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital - WINNER

  • Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives

  • A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, The Bay

  • Bryton James as Devon Winters, The Young and the Restless

  • Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay

Guest Performance In A Daytime Drama Series

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of Our LivesWINNER

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, Neighbours

Outstanding Directing Team For A Daytime Drama Series

  • General Hospital - WINNER

  • The Bay

  • The Bold and the Beautiful

  • The Young and the Restless

  • Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Writing Team For A Daytime Drama Series

  • General Hospital WINNER

  • Days of Our Lives

  • The Young and the Restless

  • The Bay

  • The Bold and the Beautiful

