Teachers' Day 2023 Speech In English: Best Speech Ideas For Students

Teachers’ Day will be celebrated on 5th September 2023 across the world. Teacher's Day is celebrated every year on the same date- 5 September and this day also marks the birth anniversary of our former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in the year 1888.

Students express gratitude on this day and recite poems and speeches to honor the teachers and their role in their lives. Below are a few Teacher's Day speech ideas and things to remember while drafting a speech.