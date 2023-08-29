Why Was J&K Teacher Suspended a Day After Arguing in Article 370 Case?

Last week, a political science teacher from Kashmir, argued for six minutes before the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court against the abrogation of Article 370.

In those six minutes, Zaroor Ahmad Bhat, a senior teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Srinagar, eloquently pointed out before the apex court about why it has become very difficult for him “to teach since 2019 about this beautiful Constitution.”

“I teach Indian politics in J&K. It is...very difficult for me to teach since 2019 about this beautiful Constitution. When students ask if we are a democracy after 2019, it is difficult to answer,” he pointed out on Thursday, 24 August.

And then, a day later, on Friday 25 August, the School Education Department in Kashmir suspended him.