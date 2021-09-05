On This Teachers' Day, An Ode to SP Singh and Others Who Touched My Mind

A teacher is usually someone who is serious and tough, but Rajendra sir is not like that. He always had a friendly heart and a special glow on his face, which comes from high intellectual confidence. He is a member of many families in that city. Remained a part of our family too.

I was the youngest in the house, so I would get his most affection.

After home schooling till the third grade, I went to school in the fourth grade. Then I came to know how 'cruel' he was. Admittedly, I had lagged a bit in my studies, but because of him, I failed and got stuck in fourth grade for one more year. He did not even give me passing marks in the subject in which he checked the copy.