In Photos: India Celebrates Teachers' Day

Gurugram: Students and teachers celebrate Teachers' Day at a school in Gurugram, on Monday, 5 September.
(Photo: PTI/YogendraKumar)
India on Monday, 5 September, celebrated Teachers' Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the country's first vice-president and second president. Here is a glimpse of how the nation celebrated its teachers on this day.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents an award to a teacher at a function on Teachers' Day at Vigyan Bhavan, in New Delhi, on Monday, 5 September.
Patna: Teachers and students celebrate Teachers' Day at Patna Women's College in Patna, on Monday, 5 September.
New Delhi: Students perform at a function organised to honour Delhi teachers on Teachers' Day, at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, on Monday, 5 September.
Bhubaneswar: Schoolchildren perform a prayer for their teachers during the Teachers' Day celebrations at a school in Bhubaneswar, on Monday, 4 September.
Moradabad: Schoolchildren pay tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on Teachers Day, at a school in Moradabad, on Monday, 5 September.
Surat: Schoolchildren offer roses to teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day at a school in Surat, on Monday, 5 September.
Bengaluru: Schoolchildren celebrate Teachers' Day in Bengaluru, on Monday, 5 September.
New Delhi: Delhi Dy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia honours Neetu Guleria Kapoor, principal of Army Public School, at a function on Teachers Day, at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi, on Monday, 5 September.
Moradabad: Students paint a portrait of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the eve of Teachers' Day, in Moradabad, 4 September.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after paying tribute to former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, during a Teachers' Day programme in Kolkata, on Monday, 5 September.
