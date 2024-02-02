World Cancer Day 2024 Date: History, Importance, Theme, and How To Celebrate

World Cancer Day 2024: Know the history of the day and how to celebrate it here.
World Cancer Day 2024: World Cancer Day is observed on 4 February, every year to raise awareness about cancer and to strengthen actions for improving cancer care, detection, prevention, and treatment.
Cancer is a type of abnormal growth of cells that divide uncontrollably in the human body. It can affect any organ or tissue in the body and can spread from one body part to another.
The theme for World Cancer Day 2024 is 'Close the care gap: Everyone deserves access to cancer care.'
This is part of a three-year-long campaign from 2022 to 2024 by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). The UICC is focusing on a single agenda under this campaign. The agenda for 2024 is 'Together, we challenge those in power.'
World Cancer Day has a long history of being a day dedicated to raising awareness about cancer.
UICC established the day to promote understanding about cancer, encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment, and to highlight the importance of support for individuals and families affected by cancer.
Since its inception, World Cancer Day has grown in significance and scope every year. It is now an opportunity for governments, organisations, and individuals worldwide to collaborate in the fight against cancer.
World Cancer Day serves as a platform for various activities, including educational programmes, fundraising events, and awareness campaigns, all aimed at reducing the global impact of cancer.
This is why it is critical to have regular checkups with a doctor and to be aware of the warning signs of cancer. Cancer Day is also meant to highlight the importance of healthy lifestyles and a supportive environment for those affected by cancer.
