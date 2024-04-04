International Asexuality Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance of IAD

The International Asexuality Day is celebrated every year on 6 April to promote the ace umbrella, which includes demisexual, grey-asexual, and other ace identities. The day is dedicated to raising awareness and promoting the rights of the ace community.

People who lack a desire for sexual connections or who do not experience sexual attraction are referred to be asexual. Asexual people may be attracted to others in emotional, intellectual, and other ways even when they may not experience sexual attraction. As a matter of fact, asexual folks are capable of forming relationships with individuals of other sexual orientations.

The main theme of International Asexuality Day emphasises the need for the international community to advance the rights of the ace community, particularly in non-Western and non-English-speaking countries. It also highlights the importance of education, advocacy, and solidarity in promoting inclusivity and diversity.