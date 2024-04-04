National Maritime Day 2024 India: Date, Theme, History & Significance

In India, National Maritime Day is celebrated with the intention of spreading awareness and recognizing the efforts and contributions of the country's maritime sector to improving the country's economic growth and development.

The day also aims to draw attention to the challenges faced by the maritime industry, such as environmental pollution, piracy, and changing trade dynamics.

The National Maritime Day Award of Excellence is given to the senior officials for their contributions in developing the maritime sector, and it also urges the younger generation to pursue a career in this industry. The National Maritime Day celebrations also provide an opportunity to showcase the contributions of the maritime industry to the nation's economic growth and development.

The day is dedicated to recognizing and honoring the achievements of individuals who have made contributions to the Indian maritime sector, and it also aims to promote international cooperation and investment in the maritime sector.