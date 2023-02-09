Skin Care Guide: Tips to Get Rid Fungal Acne

Follow these tips to prevent and get rid of fungal acne.
(Image; iStock)
Fungal acne has become a common phenomenon among people and they don't even realize the seriousness of the issue until the acne becomes worse and starts leaving scars on the affected areas. Fungal acne is a yeast infection caused in the hair follicles and it appears like white heads and appears in clusters. It can be confused with acne vulgaris.
But the first step is to recognize the type of acne and if it is fungal acne, make sure to visit a dermatologist and do not panic if it does not go in 2-3 days because fungal acne can last for 2-3 weeks and regular acne products will not make any difference. Though they can worsen the acne.
Here are a few tips you can follow to prevent worsening of acne and get rid of fungal acne quickly.
If you are someone who works out regularly, make sure to shower after your workout session to get rid of the sweat. You must wash your gym sets regularly to help wash away excess yeast that may have started growing in the warm, moist environments of sweaty clothes.
Do not wear tight clothes regularly because your skin needs to breathe as well. Tight clothes cause friction and low airflow that promote yeast growth on the skin causing fungal infections. Choose breathable fabrics for proper circulation and balanced bacterial and fungal growth.
People who experience fungal acne must use dandruff shampoos containing pyrithione zinc or selenium sulfide. They can also use it as body washes. It helps maintain a healthy balance of yeast and bacteria on your skin. Let the shampoo sit the affected area for a few minutes before rinsing for effective results.
There are various OTC antifungal creams and ointments available in the market, including medications for athlete’s foot and jock itch. You must use creams with ketoconazole, butenafine, or clotrimazole cream.
If home treatments and OTC medicines don’t help manage the breakout, consider making an appointment with a dermatologist and they may prescribe an oral medication such as itraconazole or fluconazole that target the hair follicles and eliminate the infection.
Eat a balanced diet and avoid eating sugary foods because fungi like yeast thrive on sugary carbohydrates. So, switch to a balance diet with fruits, vegetables, and proteins to help prevent overgrowth.
