Skin Care Guide: Tips to Get Rid Fungal Acne

Fungal acne has become a common phenomenon among people and they don't even realize the seriousness of the issue until the acne becomes worse and starts leaving scars on the affected areas. Fungal acne is a yeast infection caused in the hair follicles and it appears like white heads and appears in clusters. It can be confused with acne vulgaris.

But the first step is to recognize the type of acne and if it is fungal acne, make sure to visit a dermatologist and do not panic if it does not go in 2-3 days because fungal acne can last for 2-3 weeks and regular acne products will not make any difference. Though they can worsen the acne.

Here are a few tips you can follow to prevent worsening of acne and get rid of fungal acne quickly.