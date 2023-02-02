5 Common Sleep Mistakes that Cause Acne

Skincare is not about applying expensive products or going to the salon every week or month. It is more about the smaller things and how well do you look after your skin every day.

Creams, moisturizers, balms, cleansers, and serums will not work on your skin if your diet and habits are not good enough for your overall health. Simple things we do can have a major effect on how our skin looks or feels.

At times, we end up ignoring the small things that are the biggest reasons for our dull and troubled skin. Research has proved that sleeping habits can affect our skin immensely because the night is the time when our skin gets time to heal and absorb all the goodness of the products.