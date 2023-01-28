Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Motivating Quotes by the 'Lion of Punjab'

Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary is on 28 January.
Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary is observed on 28 January every year. Lala Lajpat Rai was born on 28 January 1865, in Dhudike, Punjab. He played a crucial role in the Indian independence movement and the people of the country remember him for his work. He was also a writer, politician, and leader of the Hindu supremacy movement and an Indian nationalist. In India, people celebrate his birth anniversary in a grand manner and recognise his contributions to society.
Lala Lajpat Rai was popularly called the 'Lion of Punjab' and 'Punjab Kesari'. People remember him for his courage and bravery. It is important to note that he was one of the three members of the "Lal Bal Pal" trio, which included Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal. Let's celebrate Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary on 28 January.
"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, food for the adults, and education for all."
"The Government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."
"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India."
"Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory."
"A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits."
"The end is the freedom to live… according to our own conception of what life should be, to pursue our own ideals to develop our own personality and to secure that unity of purpose which would distinguish us from the other Nations of the world."
"Since the cruel killing of cows and other animals have commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation."
"I do honestly and sincerely believe in the necessity or desirability of Hindu-Muslim unity. I am also fully prepared to trust Muslim leaders. But what about the injunctions of the Koran and Hadis? The leaders cannot override them. Are we then doomed? I hope not. I hope your learned mind and wise head will find some way out of this difficulty."
"Indians have, therefore, no reason to be thankful to the British for having civilised them ... in exchange for all the other good things of the world of which they have been deprived by the unnatural rule of the foreigner."
