AskSRK: Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan Out on Valentine's Day; SRK's 'Cool' Response

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest movie Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The YRF espionage thriller has broken a number of records and is inching closer to the Rs 400-crore mark in India.

Ahead of Pathaan's release, Shah Rukh's #AskSRK sessions on Twitter became a raging success. It helped the superstar engage with his fans. On Saturday, 4 February, Shah Rukh took to the social media platform to host another #AskSRK session.

"Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call….so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK ( also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold..just saying ha ha )", he tweeted.