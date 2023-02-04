Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019#AskSRK: Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan Out on Valentine's Day; SRK's 'Cool' Response

#AskSRK: Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan Out on Valentine's Day; SRK's 'Cool' Response

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of Pathaan, is back with #AskSRK.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his #AskSRK sessions. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan is back with his #AskSRK sessions.&nbsp;</p></div>

Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his latest movie Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The YRF espionage thriller has broken a number of records and is inching closer to the Rs 400-crore mark in India.

Ahead of Pathaan's release, Shah Rukh's #AskSRK sessions on Twitter became a raging success. It helped the superstar engage with his fans. On Saturday, 4 February, Shah Rukh took to the social media platform to host another #AskSRK session.

"Oh wow, weekend upon us again. Should be working but have a late call….so thought will catch up with some queries. If u have any. Go ahead #AskSRK ( also no marriage proposals today as I have a cold..just saying ha ha )", he tweeted.

Also Read'People Were Determined to Enjoy Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Pathaan': Abbas Tyrewala

A fan asked Shah Rukh if he wanted to be her Valentine's Day date. To which SRK responded, "I am boring as a date... take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre".

Here are some more hilarious and witty responses from SRK:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
$ 25
3 months
$ 100
12 months
$ 200
12 months
Check Member Benefits
SCROLL FOR NEXT