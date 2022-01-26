Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Status

Here are some wishes, images and quotes on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day.
(Photo: iStock)
India is celebrating its 73rd Republic day on 26 January 2022. The day is celebrated to mark the implementation of Constitution of India, came into effect on 26 January 1950.
Ministry of Defence has announced that the Republic Day celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, which is being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The celebrations will now take place from 23 to 30 January 2022, the ministry added.
The special occasion of Republic Day is celebrated all across the country.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your loved ones and upload as WhatsApp status on the occasion Republic Day.
On this special occasion, let's vow to follow the Constitution of India, the document which empowers our democracy. Happy Republic Day!
India is the largest democracy in the world and we should work harder to make it better. Happy Republic Day!
Happy Republic Day to you and your family.
In our 75th year of Independence, let's work hard to improve lives of our fellow Indians. Happy Republic Day!
“Democracy is not merely a form of Government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards our fellow men” - Dr BR Ambedkar
“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of age”. - Dr BR Ambedkar
“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the souls of its people.” - Mahatma Gandhi
Republic Day Wishes and Images
Republic Day Wishes and Images in Hindi
Republic Day Wishes and Images in Gujarati
Republic Day Wishes and Images in Bengali
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)