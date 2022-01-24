Republic Day 2022: Speech and Essay Ideas for Students and Teachers in English

Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January in India. The day marks the anniversary of implementation of Constitution of India on 26 January 1950.

India earned its independence from British Raj on 15 August 1947. It was followed by formation of a drafting committee which drafted the Constitution of India. The Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the constitution on 26 November 1949, which later came into effect from 26 January 1950.