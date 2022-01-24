Republic Day 2022: Speech and Essay Ideas for Students and Teachers in English

Here are some ideas and tips on how to write and essay or speech on Republic Day.
The Quint
Education
Published:

Republic Day 2022: Constitution of India came into effect form 26 January 1950.

| (Photo: Wikimedia.com)
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Republic Day 2022: Constitution of India came into effect form 26 January 1950.</p></div>

Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January in India. The day marks the anniversary of implementation of Constitution of India on 26 January 1950.

India earned its independence from British Raj on 15 August 1947. It was followed by formation of a drafting committee which drafted the Constitution of India. The Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the constitution on 26 November 1949, which later came into effect from 26 January 1950.

Also ReadRepublic Day Parade Toned Down Amid COVID Spike: What's on Agenda?
This year, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day.

Republic Day is celebrated all around the country in offices, schools, other educational institutions, etc. Here are some topics and ideas for Republic Day speech and essay for students and teachers.

Speech and Essay Topics for Republic Day

  • Why is Republic Day Celebrated?

  • Importance of Constitution of India

  • Constitution and the Rights of Indian Citizens

  • Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution of India

  • Republic Day and its celebrations

Also ReadRepublic Day Parade: Indian Army to Showcase Evolution of Uniform & Rifles
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Write an Essay or Speech on Republic Day?

  • Start with when is Republic Day celebrated

  • Then write a brief introductory paragraph on why is it celebrated, along with some information about Independence of India.

  • Change paragraph and write about Constitution of India and how it was drafted & enacted.

  • Importance of Constitution of India and its basic characteristics.

  • Chief architects of Constitution of India.

  • Write briefly about the importance of fundamental rights provided by Constitution of India to all Indian citizens.

  • You can conclude your essay/ speech by emphasizing on how Indian constitution empowers Indian citizens and its democracy.

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT