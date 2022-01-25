Republic Day 2022: How To Download and Share WhatsApp Stickers With R-Day Wishes

Find out how to download and share WhatsApp stickers for Republic Day 2022.
(Photo: istock)
Republic Day in India is celebrated every year on 26 January to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution. It was on this day in 1950 that the country became a republic and adopted its own set of fundamental rights and duties.
If you are wondering how to wish your friends and loved ones this Republic Day, here's a step-by-step guide on how to download WhatsApp stickers with Republic Day 2022 wishes.
Go to Google Play Store and search for Republic Day WhatsApp stickers.
Click on any pack of your choice.
Click on the 'Add to WhatsApp' button to add the Republic Day sticker pack to your WhatsApp account.
Click on the 'Add' button again to give permission on the confirmation pop-up.
Once you're done, open your WhatsApp and go to any chat of your choice.
Navigate to the Stickers Section and go to the sticker pack you have just downloaded.
Tap on the sticker you wish to send as your Republic Day 2022 greeting, and voila, it's done!
However, users must note that this special feature is only available on Android phones. People using iOS devices can download the stickers on an Android device and send them to themselves via WhatsApp.
We at The Quint wish you a very happy Republic Day in advance!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)