Republic Day 2024: 7 Motivational Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar To Share With Friends

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar or Dr BR Ambedkar was one of the prominent leaders of independent India. He was one of the most crucial social reformers of the country. Republic Day is observed on 26 January, every year, and it is important to remember him on this day. After India’s independence, Dr BR Ambedkar served as the chairperson of the Constitution Drafting Committee. He played an important role in writing the Constitution that is followed by the citizens of India.

Regardless of facing numerous challenges, Dr BR Ambedkar went on to become one of the most educated South Asians by acquiring higher education degrees in economics and law. He believed that the spirit of the Indian Constitution would be alive if there were societal reforms and harmony. We should remember Dr Ambedkar on Republic Day and pass on his teachings.