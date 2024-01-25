National Tourism Day 2024: History, Significance & Quotes To Promote Tourism

National Tourism Day in India is celebrated every year on 25 January. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the benefits of tourism for the economy of the country. It was initiated by the government of India with an aim to promote natural beauty, cultural diversity, and rich heritage. India is a beautiful country with amazing tourist attractions like rivers, mountains, beaches, valleys, historical sites, and many more. National Tourism Day strives to draw the attention of tourists to boost the economy of the country.

National Tourism Day aims to honor the people working in the travel and tourism sectors who work hard in fostering tourism and therefore help and support local economies. Let us check out the history, significance, wishes, messages, and quotes on National Tourism Day 2024 below.