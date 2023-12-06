Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2023: 10 Quotes by BR Ambedkar for Inspiration & Motivation

The death anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is recognized as Mahaparinirvan Diwas every year on 6 December. BR Ambedkar is one of the prominent names in Indan democracy. He has played multiple roles of a politician, social reformer, economist, and a jurist during his life. Also known as Babasaheb, BR Ambedkar is widely renowned for his substantial contribution to the first draft of the Indian constitution.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar relentlessly fought against multiple issues faced by the poor and lower castes in the society including social discrimination and untouchability. He has been rewarded with the most prestigious civilian award Bharat Ratna for his magnificent contribution in the society. Moreover, Dr. Ambedkar has served as the Law and Justice Minister in Jawaharlal Nehru's first cabinet.

BR Ambedkar died honorably and peacefully on 6 December 1956. On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we have curated some top inspiration and motivational quotes for you to appreciate his teachings.