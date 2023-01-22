Republic Day 2023: 26 January Speech and Essay Ideas for Students; Speech Tips

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2023. It is important to note that Republic Day is also known as Gantantra Diwas. This day is of utmost importance all across the country. The people of India celebrate Republic Day grandly. We are all gearing up to celebrate it this year and everybody is planning different events for the day. Republic Day is observed on 26 January every year. Everyone should know the importance of this day.

On Republic Day, a grand parade is organized in the national capital of India, New Delhi, and the event is attended by important dignitaries from across the world. Various other programs and events are also organized on this day to show its importance. Schools and colleges also conduct programs where children have to participate in different activities and perform.