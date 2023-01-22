Republic Day 2023: 26 January Speech and Essay Ideas for Students; Speech Tips

Republic Day 2023 speech ideas that you can use while preparing your speeches.
(Photo: iStock)
India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January 2023. It is important to note that Republic Day is also known as Gantantra Diwas. This day is of utmost importance all across the country. The people of India celebrate Republic Day grandly. We are all gearing up to celebrate it this year and everybody is planning different events for the day. Republic Day is observed on 26 January every year. Everyone should know the importance of this day.
On Republic Day, a grand parade is organized in the national capital of India, New Delhi, and the event is attended by important dignitaries from across the world. Various other programs and events are also organized on this day to show its importance. Schools and colleges also conduct programs where children have to participate in different activities and perform.
Always keep your Republic Day speech short because children and the audience might not listen to long speeches.
Do not use complex and tough words while preparing your speech because others might not understand.
Keep the speech simple and try to include facts so that it can be informative.
Practice your speech several times before saying it on the stage and be confident.
Don't hesitate while saying your speech on the stage.
Try to memorize your speech properly so you do not have to look at it while saying on the stage.
Use expressions and correct body language while saying the speech to keep the audience engaged.
Use the names of freedom fighters in your speech who have sacrificed their lives to free our country.
Today we have all gathered here to celebrate the 74th Republic Day of our country. Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January with great enthusiasm because we all know that the Constitution of India came into existence on this day.
We know that our country gained independence on 15 August 1947, and on this auspicious day, our Constitution came into full force. Since then, the people of this country are celebrating Republic Day with great pride. Republic Day is also known as Gantantra Diwas.
We should not forget how we achieved this freedom and we should remember the freedom fighters who laid their precious lives for the people of India. The struggle was not simple and it was based entirely on non-violence, cooperation, non-discrimination and much more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)