Noida Metro Republic Day Sale 2023 Offers Free Metro Cards on These Dates

Noida's Metro Republic Day Sale 2023: Here are the steps to get free metro cards on following dates.
Noida Metro's Republic Day Sale 2023: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has come up with an amazing offer on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.
All the commuters will be provided free metro cards and the scheme will be valid for ten days. Generally, people have to pay Rs 100 to purchase a new metro card.
People who travel within Noida daily and do not have a metro card yet can take advantage of the Noida Metro's Republic Day Sale and get a free metro card.
The Noida metro cards were created by the State Bank of India (SBI) for the convenience of people.
Using metro cards not only prevent huge crowds at token vending machines but people also receive some discounts while using the card.
The Noida Metro's Republic Day sale will start from 26 January and end on 4 February 2023.
Besides, the NMRC authorities have decided to set up ticket vending machines on all Aqua line stations to make the process of getting metro tokens easy and simple, and prevent the overcrowding on ticket counters.
Also, commuters will be able to get the metro tokens by scanning the QR codes instead of cash.
The NMRC recently increased the minimum balance of metro cards from Rs 10 to 50. This means that commuters must have at least a balance of Rs 50 in their cards before they can use them.
Noida metro is counted among the busiest routes in India. Its evaluation phase began started in August 2018.
The twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh are connected by the Noida Metro rapid transit system.
