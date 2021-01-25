Happy 72nd Republic Day Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greeting Cards

India won its Independence from the British regime on 15 August 1947, with George VI as the head of the state and Earl Mountbatten as the Governor-General.

After achieving Independence, there was no permanent Constitution in place, instead, India’s laws were based on the modified colonial Government of India Act 1935.

Therefore, on 29 August 1947, a drafting committee was appointed with Dr BR Ambedkar as its chairman, to draft a permanent Constitution of India. Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day the permanent Constitution came into power.

Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with a parade by the Indian Army, Indian Navy Force and Indian Air Force along with various airshows at Rajpath in New Delhi. However, this year, the Republic Day celebrations will be muted in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.