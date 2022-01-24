Republic Day Parade: Indian Army to Showcase Evolution of Uniform & Rifles

A comfortable fabric, digital-design and an unconventional look are just some of the prime features of the new combat uniform unveiled by the Indian Army.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@PanickarS)
The Indian Army will showcase how its uniforms and rifles have evolved over the decades at this year's Republic Day parade, Major General Alok Kakkar said during a press conference on Sunday, 23 January.
Kakkar informed that three marching contingents of the Indian Army would wear uniforms and sport rifles from previous decades, while one contingent would be wearing the new combat uniform and carrying the latest Tavor rifles during the parade.
To maintain the COVID-19 protocol, each marching unit will have 96 soldiers instead of the usual 144.
Kakkar informed that Rajput regiment soldiers, the Indian Army's first marching contingent, will sport the 1950s uniform and carry 303 rifles.
The second marching contingent of the Assam regiment soldiers will wear the 1960s uniform of the Indian Army and carry 303 rifles.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment will wear the 1970s uniform and carry 7.62 mm self-loading rifles. They will form the third marching contingent, he informed.
The Sikh Light Infantry and Army Ordnance Corps Regiment will form the fourth and fifth marching contingents, respectively and will be wearing the current uniform of the Army and carry 5.56 mm Insas rifles, Kakkar informed.
The new combat uniform was unveiled earlier this month.