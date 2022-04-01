Happy Chaitra Navratri Devi Images, Wallpapers, Posters, WhatsApp Stickers, Gifs

Chaitra Navratri 2022 is all set to begin in India from Saturday, 02 April 2022. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals which marks the beginning of New Year, as per the Hindu calendar.

It is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, and Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chaitra Navratri is also referred to as Vasant Navratri, as it falls during the spring season.